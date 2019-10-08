Family Movie Night at Tuscola Public Library

Tuscola, Ill. (WCIA)

Devin Black with the Tuscola Public Library is back with a few great page turners!

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Family Movie Toy Story 4 this Friday!

Family Movie The Lion King Friday, Oct. 25th

Travel Club: Texas Hill Country Thursday, Oct. 24th

We’ve got one of our biggest events of the year coming up on October 28 @ 5:30p.m.: Our Halloween Party at the Community Building: we’ll have lots of games and activities.

There is a downtown trick-or-treat and a trunk-or-treat at the same time as well.

Be sure to check these books out:

When Plants Attack: Strange and Terrifying Plants (children’s nonfiction)

House of Salt and Sorrows (teen fiction)

The Ghosts of Eden Park (kind of a true crime nonfiction book)