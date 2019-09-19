Fall Open House at Daisy Lane Scrapbooking and Craft Mall

Mattoon, Ill. (WCIA)

Daisy Lane Scrapbooking and Craft Mall is back with fall inspiration!

We’re making fall pumpkins from ovals. It’s a great way to decorate cards, scrapbook pages, and for parties. Be sure to check out their fall open house Saturday from 9 to 5.

Fall Card Buffet will be October 4th/5th from 10am-4pm each day. Create 10 fall cards w/envelopes of your choice for $20. Make more if want for only $2 a card. Workshop is needed to put cards together. Come anytime between 10-4 to work. Pre payment and registration required. Choose from over 30 different styles. Some styles you are limited to only making 2.