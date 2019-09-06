Fall Fun with Visit Champaign County

Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA)

The Champaign County Area is booming with activity right now, with many events, festivals and fall attractions now open to enjoy.

Already under way, Krannert Center’s ELLNORA Guitar Festival will bring another two days full of music to the community, featuring all things guitar, from rock to blues to classical music. Buddy Guy closes out the festival on the 7th, and there are plenty of free performances throughout the weekend as well.

At the end of the weekend, the Japan House brings back their insanely popular Matsuri Festival on September 8. In year 5, this local favorite includes Japanese performances, art, dance and Asian-inspired food before ending the evening with fireworks.

Later in the month, Monticello will have a full weekend of activities. On Friday, September 20, head to Allerton got their Prairie Sky Concert, featuring Deana Carter. Throughout the day on Saturday, Monticellobration will take over the historic square with kids activities, food trucks, a car show and tons of live entertainment. Also that Saturday and Sunday, Railroad Days will be happening with rides on the vintage train cars and more kids activities.

The last weekend of September is overflowing with activity with Pygmalion, bringing music, comedy, literature and a maker fair to campus. Highlights include comedian Eric Andre, and Antoni Porowski from Queer Eye performing. Meanwhile in downtown Champaign, the annual Pride Fest returns with their fun parade, which is the largest parade south of Chicago, starting at 3pm. Plenty of other activities throughout the weekend for the whole family. And lastly, the first CU Black & African Arts Festival will happen at Lincoln Square where you can experience arts & crafts, food, fashion, music and more.

As we head into fall, be sure to check out some of our seasonal attractions! Hardy’s Reindeer Ranch just unveiled their corn maze for the season, so go get lost in those 10-acres. Of course, Curtis Orchard and the Great Pumpkin Patch are also open and ready to enjoy!

Learn all about what’s happening in Champaign County HERE.