Fall fun with unique gift shop, Giggles

Decatur, Ill. (WCIA)

A wacky gift store and bakery in Decatur joins us with great ideas for fall fun! We visit with our friends from Giggles.

We are known for our ability to personalize things… Light up pumpkins for Halloween!!

We are a one stop shop… gift, bag and treats!



We strive to find the neatest and coolest toys and gifts for our customers!!



Upcoming Events:

Witches Night Out – Thursday October 24th 5 – 8 p.m.

Christmas Walk – Wednesday December 4th 5- 8 p.m.

Giggles

217-475-1099

112 Merchant Street

Decatur, IL 62523