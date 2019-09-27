Fall Fun Festival at Eberhardt Senior Community

Arthur, Ill. (WCIA)

We’re checking out what’s new at Eberhardt Senior Community.

We are a unique, privately owned skilled care, rehab facility. The campus includes skilled care, rehab to home, assisted living, and independent living. The facility is governed by a Board of Directors. Arthur and the surrounding communities take an active interest in the facility. Area churches hold weekly services here. The Lions Club comes in and does Bingo once a month for our residents.



One of the things that the activity department heads up is our Home Buddies program. Every year 4th graders come out and spend time with our residents once a month during the school year. At the end of the year we have a party along with a butterfly release. This has gone on for many, many years! Some of the parents remember coming out here when they were in the 4th grade.

What does the activity department do?

Daily activities, Monthly outings, Lots of Bingo, Music, Church services, Individual activities, daily devotions

Activity department is part of the comprehensive care of the resident and works with other department to best meet the needs of the individual resident.

New bus, resident crafts, activity room, activity board

Second Wind Dream Fund: The Activity Department sponsors a bike run to fund this. It allows residents to get something on their wish list. Items given in the past include a lap top, a ride in a new Cadillac with a hot fudge sundae, pizza party for a hospice patient with friends and family, shopping trips for new clothes, and many other things.

Fall Fun Festival

October 5th from 1-7 PM

Live Music from Gunny Sack Revue and The Kick

Bake Sale

Raffles, Bounce House

Hot Dog, Chips, and Drinks for sale

Bring your lawn chairs for a day of fun!

All proceeds go to the activity fund.

Contact Cindy Helton, at 217-543-2103 for more information on this event.

Like them on Facebook HERE.