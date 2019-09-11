Fall Events at Allerton Park & Retreat Center

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Ashley Sims, Event Coordinator, and Myisha Howard, Marketing Coordinator with Allerton are here with details on special events happening this fall.

Allerton is not only an amazing destination for hiking, exploring, and beautiful landscaping– we host a variety of events all year round! From yoga in the meadow, to murder mystery dinners in the mansion, to summer concerts on the Gatehouse lawn– there’s always something to look forward to! Keep an eye on our facebook and website for new events all the time.

Not only do we have a variety of events but we also operate as a hotel. We have hotel rooms available in the Mansion and we also have 3 other buildings to stay in overnight. Staying overnight is super affordable all year round but one tip I like to mention to people looking to send the night is to check out our Special Events, often time we offer discounted stays when you attend one of our events! We also offer camping during our summer concert series!

Allerton is like nothing else in this area! We have a little bit of everything but also there’s always something new to find and explore.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Prairie Sky Concert – Sept 20th

$25/person.

5pm – Gates

6-7:30pm – The Barefoot Movement

8-9:45pm – Deana Carter

10pm-12am – Lindee Cavalier (After Glow in the Sunken Garden)

Music Barn Festival – Sept 27-28th

Songs for a New World, Lyric Theatre @ Illinois

Friday, September 27th (Doors open at 7pm. Performance at 7:30pm.)

Saturday, September 28th (Doors open at 3pm. Performance at 3:30pm.)

Celebrating 100 Years of Bird: A Tribute to the Music of Charlie Parker, U of I Jazz Faculty

Saturday, September 28th (Doors open at 7pm. Performance at 7:30pm.)

Allerton Park and Retreat Center

217-333-3287

515 Old Timber Rd

Monticello, IL 61856