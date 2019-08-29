1  of  2
Fall DIY Projects with Menards

Champaign, IL (WCIA) The spring and summer has been a stormy one. There have been a lot of home repairs taking place across central Illinois.
Here with the tools to get the job done today’s ciHome sponsor Menards.
Tony Ndungu, contractor/commercial sales rep shares more.

Roof Maintenance:
Clean all debris from the surface of the roof
Check all flashings
Keep all gutters free of debris
Check all caulking and sealants on flashings and copings.

A Storage Shed is just the Ticket!
Open up the living space inside your home
Clear room in your garage
Hide unattractive equipment
Organize your stuff
Keep your home clean

