Fall DIY Projects with Menards

Champaign, IL (WCIA) The spring and summer has been a stormy one. There have been a lot of home repairs taking place across central Illinois.

Here with the tools to get the job done today’s ciHome sponsor Menards.

Tony Ndungu, contractor/commercial sales rep shares more.

Roof Maintenance:

Clean all debris from the surface of the roof

Check all flashings

Keep all gutters free of debris

Check all caulking and sealants on flashings and copings.

A Storage Shed is just the Ticket!

Open up the living space inside your home

Clear room in your garage

Hide unattractive equipment

Organize your stuff

Keep your home clean