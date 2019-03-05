ciLiving

Fairy Tale Ball coming to Tuscola Public Library

Tuscola, Ill. (WCIA) - Devin Black, director of the Tuscola Public Library, is back with detail on their upcoming Fairy Tale Ball.

The Fairy Tale Ball is Saturday, March 9 at 3pm at the Tuscola Community Building.

We will be doing a craft at the Daddy Daughter Dance on March 23 that the Rotary Club is hosting.

 

