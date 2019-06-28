Excel Eco Clean: Your roof and house washing experts

Charleston, Ill. (WCIA) –

Greg Badger, owner of Excel Eco Clean, shares more about how they are “Central Illinois’ Roof and House Wash Experts.”



We are a “soft washing” company. As in our ads on WCIA, we tout ourselves as “Central Illinois’ Roof and House Wash Experts.” We clean roofs, siding, gutters, fencing, decks, flat concrete and more, but we do so in an environmentally safe way. All of our solutions are 100% biodegradable. We make amazing transformations for the homes and businesses that we work on. We are the opposite of pressure washing. Instead of trying to blast the surfaces clean, our cleaning solutions do all the work at just a little more than garden hose pressure. No pressure means no damage!!

We give curb appeal back! We also make a home healthy again. Allergies and sensitivities are just as common from the algae, mold, bacteria and fungus growing on the outside of a home.

Customers wonder about the affect that we will have on their landscaping, and whether this is safe for their pets.

They want to know how long the cleaning will last.

Excel Eco Clean is an Authorized company for Soft Wash Systems. As such, we are part of a world wide network of over 250 companies. To be authorized, a company and their employees must receive extensive training and certification. We are able to clean and restore some of the most difficult problems that other companies are not able to tackle.

We are part of the “Good Stewards” program that insures that we are safe for the environment.

Excel Eco Clean

640 Castle Dr

Charleston, IL 61920