Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Gathering with your aging loved ones over the Holidays you may see significant changes.



You may notice:

A slip in personal appearance or Hygiene

Un-kept appearance

Unwashed clothing

Cleanliness

Weight loss.

All are signs of significant change.



Frequent Accidents– While an occasional fall or incident is normal, look at the frequency or pattern.

Are these happening at specific times of the day?

How often are they happening?

Are their medications being taken correctly?

Again all are signs of potentially leading to an injury or dangerous situation.



Limited Socialization

Are your loved ones lonely? Have they vocalized they are lonely?

Social interaction is important at any age. It’s beneficial:

Physically

Mentally

Engaging in a vibrant lifestyle can help with overall wellbeing.

Evergreen Place has life enrichment built right in so you can still pursue your hobbies and interests.



Are you a caregiver in the home?

Are you tired? Is it becoming too much to handle?

It is ok to say I cannot do this anymore.

Let us ease your peace of mind!



At Evergreen Place is Assisted Living we help with things such as Showers, Medications Administration, and Dressing and Grooming, Social interaction build in daily, Chef Prepared Meals 3 times a day!



If you visited us over a year ago, much has changed. We are still owned by the Hallbeck Family. You will find a new team who is vibrant and committed to taking care of your loved ones needs. We are managed by Heritage Operations group who have over 50 years of experience in owning and managing a community just like Evergreen Place. Evergreen Place has a new pricing structure different to a year ago!



Come and give us a second look or meet us for the first time!

Evergreen Place can offer you compassionate options for care and hospitality while you and your loved one return to an abundant life.