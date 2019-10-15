1  of  2
Breaking News
Two people arrested for bank robbery Police investigating college threat

Estate Sale with Flora Gems

ciLiving
Posted: / Updated:

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Mark Fandel, Estate Buyer & Manager, Appraisal, Graduate Gemologist, with Flora Gems shares details on the upcoming Estate Jewelry Sale.

Here’s more from Flora Gems:

Estate Jewelry – buying and selling vintage and pre-owned pieces including bridal, watches, vintage and modern

  • We have 3 graduate gemologists on site, with more working towards their GG
  • We have a bench jeweler with over 35 years of experience. Incredibly talented and an expert in refurbishing vintage
  • Our staff cares most about YOU our customers, and finding the perfect piece for you. Jewelry is about honoring special occasions and memories.

Estate Sale:

Champaign October 15-19
Decatur October 22-26

Lowest prices of the year!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter ciGiving

 

Follow ciLiving on Social Media

Facebook Social IconTwitter Social IconInstagram Social IconPintrest Social Icon

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER