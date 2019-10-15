Estate Sale with Flora Gems

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Mark Fandel, Estate Buyer & Manager, Appraisal, Graduate Gemologist, with Flora Gems shares details on the upcoming Estate Jewelry Sale.

Here’s more from Flora Gems:

Estate Jewelry – buying and selling vintage and pre-owned pieces including bridal, watches, vintage and modern

We have 3 graduate gemologists on site, with more working towards their GG

We have a bench jeweler with over 35 years of experience. Incredibly talented and an expert in refurbishing vintage

Our staff cares most about YOU our customers, and finding the perfect piece for you. Jewelry is about honoring special occasions and memories.

Estate Sale:

Champaign October 15-19

Decatur October 22-26

Lowest prices of the year!