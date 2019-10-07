Essie Harris Day at Champaign Public Library

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) –

Nanette Donohue with the Champaign Public Library joins us with a few good page turners.

Wednesday, October 9th is Essie Harris Day. There will be a public reception honoring Ms. Harris’s 50 years of service to the Champaign Public Library at the Douglass Branch Library at 504 E. Grove from 4-6 PM.

Saturday, October 12, we’ll be hosting the Furry Friends Petting Zoo from 3-5 PM. They’re bringing a variety of small animals, including a prairie dog, an alpaca, and a miniature horse!

BOOK DEMO:

Ninth House – Leigh Bardugo

Passion on Park Avenue – Lauren Layne

The Travelers – Regina Porter

Things You Save in a Fire – Katherine Center

