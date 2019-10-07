Essie Harris Day at Champaign Public Library

ciLiving
Posted: / Updated:
PageTurners

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) –

Nanette Donohue with the Champaign Public Library joins us with a few good page turners.

Wednesday, October 9th is Essie Harris Day. There will be a public reception honoring Ms. Harris’s 50 years of service to the Champaign Public Library at the Douglass Branch Library at 504 E. Grove from 4-6 PM.

Saturday, October 12, we’ll be hosting the Furry Friends Petting Zoo from 3-5 PM. They’re bringing a variety of small animals, including a prairie dog, an alpaca, and a miniature horse!

BOOK DEMO:
Ninth House – Leigh Bardugo
Passion on Park Avenue – Lauren Layne
The Travelers – Regina Porter
Things You Save in a Fire – Katherine Center

Follow the library on Facebook HERE.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter ciGiving

 

Follow ciLiving on Social Media

Facebook Social IconTwitter Social IconInstagram Social IconPintrest Social Icon

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER