Ellnora Guitar Festival kicks off Krannert Center’s 2019-2020 Season

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Krannert Center’s 2019-20 season opens at high speed with the return of ELLNORA | The Guitar Festival and the Opening Night Party and we get a first look on ciLiving!



Ellnora History

Ellnora Krannert was an open-hearted woman with a vision: an inviting space where everyone was welcome and could naturally meet and merge in a celebration of the arts. Her revolutionary philosophy was instrumental in the design of Krannert Center, and since 1969 it has been our guiding principle in bringing a global community together to share life-affirming experiences—including festivals packed with guitar goodness.

A little bit of Ellnora lingers just about everywhere around here. With her husband, Herman, she founded Krannert Center (plus Krannert Art Museum at the University of Illinois and much more in Indiana), donated the bust of Beethoven that sits at the entrance to the Foellinger Great Hall, and set the aesthetic tone of the building through choices in interior colors and materials.

Ellnora’s degree in music from Brenau College, extensive art collection, and attention to the 85-acre Normandy Arboretum speak to her passion for placing beauty at the center of our lives. Another fond wish was to ensure that the Midwest was not merely a hub for agriculture and industry—as it was in the 1960s—but a hotbed of culture. If she had only known the seismic six-string celebrating that would result.

What better name could there be for a culmination of riffing, sizzling, picking, bedazzling artistry from around the planet? Ellnora would be grinning with glee.

The Guitar Festival at Krannert Center

Deemed “one of the world’s most forward-thinking guitar festivals” by Fretboard Journal, it has emerged as a favorite destination for musicians and fans from around the world.

Make a date now for Thursday-Saturday, September 5-7 when ELLNORA 2019 returns as a cornerstone event of the Center’s two-season 50th-anniversary celebration.



Explore ELLNORA through the festival’s mobile app—download it now for the latest updates and announcements (iOS or Android).