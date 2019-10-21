Ellebana Lash Lift Services at Style and Grace Salon & Day Spa

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Mahala Kneller, Assistant Manager, and Krysta Cundiff , Director Esthetician, with Style and Grace Salon & Day Spa are here with details on a service that will make your lashes pop!

Here’s more from Style and Grace Salon & Day Spa:

We are coming to educate people about the Ellebana Lash Lift service.

Style and Grace is a full service salon & day spa that does massage, manicures, pedicures, facials, waxing, makeup, spray tan, haircuts, balyage, taming systems, updos, and more!

The most frequent questions about the Elleebana lash lift services are:

What IS a lash lift? How long does it last? Is it safe for the eyes and lashes? Who is a good candidate for a lash lift? How much does it cost? Is the service painful?

Elleebana works like no other cosmetic product out there. Their lash lifts use silicone rods and a lifting lotion for ultra-hydrating keratin treatments that provide the perfect lift and curl you are looking for. Unlike other lash lift treatments, Elleebana skips on adhesives and chemicals like formaldehyde, keeping your lashes healthy and your body free from that toxic burden!

Gift card make a great gift this holiday season!

Be sure to check out Style and Grace Salon and Day Spa via their social media channels and website:

http://www.styleandgracecu.com https://www.instagram.com/styleandgrace_salon/ https://www.facebook.com/styleandgracesalondayspa/