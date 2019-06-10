Eliminate Mosquitoes with Mosquito Squad

Lisa Bohannan, owner of Mosquito Squad, is here with tips on eliminating the skeeters in your backyard!

Here’s more from Mosquito Squad:

-Mosquito elimination and outdoor pest control – outdoor insect control.

We can control mosquitoes and most outdoor pests with our method and products so that our clients can enjoy the outdoors.

We can protect homes/families and pets from mosquitoes, ticks and fleas with our traditional barrier application. We also service businesses like daycares and restaurants, as well as special events like weddings, and parties.

We use the 5 T’s to help. Tip, toss, turn, tarp, & treat.

Family owned.

We customize a pest solution for each property.

Support and sponsor Malaria No More – A global out-reach program to end Malaria

Original barrier inventor

Father’s Day outdoor event applications and gift certificates now available. Connect with Mosquito Squad here.