Effingham Public Library Summer Reading Program

Sign up today for the program.

Posted: May 07, 2019 02:43 PM CDT

Updated: May 07, 2019 02:44 PM CDT

Effingham, IL - (WCIA) - A sure sign warmer weather is coming, diving into a good book.

Effingham Public Library is hosting a signup for their summer reading program now.

The program runs from May 15th to July 15th.  

For more on the summer reading program visit the library's website here.
 

