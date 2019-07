(Paris, Ill.)– The L&A Family Farms 4th annual sunflower maze is now open for the season! Come see thousands of sunflowers in full bloom in Edgar County.

The maze is located at 21661 Staley Rd and is open Monday-Saturday from 10am-6pm and Sunday from 11am-5pm. Tickets are $5. Kids 5 and under get in free.

