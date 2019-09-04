Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Jacquelyn Evers, Executive Director of The Land Connection, which runs the farmers market in downtown Champaign on Tuesdays joins us with details on the September Eat Local Challenge at their farmers market, and shows off one of their simple recipes featuring farmers market ingredients.

September Eat Local Challenge Campaign Combats Slump in Farmers Market Sales

This September, Buy Fresh Buy Local Central Illinois is challenging residents to eat local through a month-long photo scavenger hunt campaign. The 4th Annual September Eat Local Challenge aims to combat the yearly slump in sales that farms and farmer’s markets experience during the month of September by helping shoppers find and celebrate local food in their community. Participants that complete the scavenger hunt will be entered into a drawing to win $200 to the local farm or food venue of their choice.

September is one of the most abundant months of the year for Illinois farmers, featuring warm season crops like tomatoes and peaches alongside cool weather crops like apples and winter squash. However, the return of the school session and cooling temperatures mark a drop off in farmers market attendance during this month. The resulting decline in sales, often referred to by farmers as the “September Slump,” increases food waste and weakens the economic viability of small farms before entering into the slow winter months.

Registration for the September Eat Local Challenge opened on Saturday, August 10th, during National Farmers Market Week and will remain open throughout September. The scavenger hunt consists of 9 photo challenges and several trivia questions and is designed to allow anyone to play, no matter their location in Illinois. Challenges include items like: “Take a photo with a farmer at your farmer’s market and share to social media. Tag the farm and farmers market in your post.” Participants that complete the full scavenger hunt by September 30th will be entered into a raffle to win $200 to the Buy Fresh Buy Local farm or food venue of their choice.

To participate:

Download the Scavify App from your Google or Android App Store Create an account Join the hunt: Eat Local Challenge.

Participants will be notified on September 1st when the first challenge begins. For more information visit: bit.ly/SeptemberEatLocalChallenge

In addition, participants will be subscribed to a weekly newsletter throughout the month of September featuring seasonal recipes, updates on local food and farm events happening across the region, and tips and tricks for buying local and completing the photo challenges.

“In our efforts to learn, market, and grow together with our fellow farmers, we get to meet so many producers across central Illinois,” says Jeff Hake of Funks Grove Heritage Fruits & Grains and vice president of the growing Central Illinois Young Farmers Coalition. “It’s truly incredible to discover the variety of foods being produced, processed, and sold right here, but not everyone gets to meet all these amazing farmers like we do. We hope that this September’s Eat Local Challenge will help eaters find what we have: that Central Illinois is home to a complete diet of healthful, delicious food grown by great people.

“The Eat Local Challenge is a reminder that farms are counting on us here in Central Illinois and now is the best time to eat local,” says Molly Gleason, Communications Director for Illinois Stewardship Alliance and an organizer of the Challenge. “Taking the Challenge makes it easy to eat healthy throughout the month and supports a thriving local food economy in our region.”

For more information about the September Eat Local Challenge or how to play, visit www.buyfreshbuylocalcentralillinois.org.

Illinois Stewardship Alliance is a statewide non-profit organization committed to cultivating local food and farm systems that are environmentally sustainable, economically viable, and socially just. The Alliance operates the Buy Fresh Buy Local Central Illinois chapter, which consists of over 100 farmers, farmers markets, restaurants, and retailers with a commitment to raising and selling locally-grown food.