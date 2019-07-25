Downtown Get Down Returns to Urbana

The Downtown Get Down is a monthly event in Urbana (May-August) featuring live concerts, DJs, an artist’s street market, kids zone, teen maker lab, inflatables, games, live arts demos, performances, specials in the downtown businesses and so much more! July 27 and August 24 (during the Sweetcorn Festival) are the final dates of the year.

This Saturday, July 27th, the special musical guest is the Ther.Up’Y band.

The Downtown Get Down is put on by the Urbana Public Arts Program, Urbana Park District, 40 North 88 West Champaign County Arts Council, The Urbana Free Library, and the Urbana Business Association.