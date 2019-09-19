Downton Abbey hits the big screen

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Film critics, Chuck and Pam, are back with their review of Downton Abbey!

Downton Abbey

The continuing story of the Crawley family, wealthy owners of a large estate in the English countryside in the early 20th century. Gorgeous to look at and light in tone, this elaborate production will satisfy all of the shows faithful fans. However, anybody with no prior knowledge of the characters and situations will be at sea. 3 Stars (Chuck Koplinski) Rated PG. 122 minutes. AMC-C, AMC-D, SAV. (Starts Friday)

