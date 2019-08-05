Doty & Dexter Return to the ciStage

Joining us on the ciStage, Stacy Doty and Wendy Dexter of Doty and Dexter.
Stacy Doty has been a musician all of his life. His parents were both musicians and he has sang since he was a child and was featured in choirs and statewide choirs during his junior, high school, and college years. He plays the guitar, mandolin and native american flute. His former bands have been the long running “Whiskey Jack”, the “Sawyer Brothers Band” for 10 years, the equally long running “Pearl Handle Band”, as well as others throughout his 45 years of live performance. He was signed to AMI Productions in Nashville, TN in the mid 1980s and had radio airplay in the USA and Europe.
Joining Stacy at his show is Wendy Dexter. She provides excellent harmony as well as audience interaction. Together they provide a very entertaining show.
Saturday, August 17th at 6:30pm
Brickhouse Bar and Grill
Charleston
Thursday, August 22nd at 6:30pm
iHotel
Champaign
Friday, August 30th at 7pm
Monarch Brewing Co
Monticello
