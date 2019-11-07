Don’t Wait Before it’s Too Late: Tips on Making Difficult Decisions Regarding Seniors in the Family

Arcola, Ill. (WCIA)

There may come a point in time when a senior can no longer live on their own. As members of their family, it may be time to make difficult decisions regarding how you handle this situation.

On one hand, it’s emotionally taxing to see someone you love not be able to take care of themselves when they used to be the one taking care of you.

But with upcoming holidays, often, you notice first hand when conditions change and the family member’s safety is at risk.