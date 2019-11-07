Don’t Wait Before it’s Too Late: Tips on Making Difficult Decisions Regarding Seniors in the Family

Arcola, Ill. (WCIA)
There may come a point in time when a senior can no longer live on their own. As members of their family, it may be time to make difficult decisions regarding how you handle this situation.
On one hand, it’s emotionally taxing to see someone you love not be able to take care of themselves when they used to be the one taking care of you.
But with upcoming holidays, often, you notice first hand when conditions change and the family member’s safety is at risk.
- Are the daily living needs changing? One way to measure the level of care a senior needs is through charting ADLs, which are activities of daily living.
• Bathing
• Dressing
• Toileting (going to the bathroom)
• Transferring (the ability to get in and out of bed)
• Continence (being to control your bowels)
• Feeding
- Safety & Isolation becomes a huge issue
• Depression: The lack of community or sense of purpose can cause seniors to become depressed, which is an agent for disease like dementia and heart disease.
• Isolation and Shut In: Seniors who are isolated often develop bad health habits like drinking, overeating or not eating at all.
- Carriage Crossing Senior Living can help before it gets too late!
• Arcola community has the Adult Day Care.
• Arcola and Champaign Life Enrichment Activities are open to the public!
• Support Groups to help family and loved ones during these difficult times