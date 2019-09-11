Don’t Miss Fall Farm Day coming to Gail’s Pumpkin Patch in Beason

Sunday, September 15th from noon to 5pm, Gail’s Pumpkin Patch in Beason, IL is hosting Fall Farm Day. Free admission, free parking, and an entire patch filled with pumpkins are awaiting you and your family.

Gail’s has activities for the kids, pre-picked pumpkins and gourds of all shapes and sizes, and a gigantic store filled with all sorts of pumpkin-themed items. And while you’re there, you can learn how pumpkins grow, try their delicious cider slushies, and pick corn that pops right on the cob in your microwave.

For more details and directions, visit:

Gail’s Pumpkin Patch

217-447-3409

1709 2000th Ave

Beason, IL 62512

http://www.gailspumpkinpatch.com