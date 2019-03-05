DLO presents Beauty and the Beast
Danville, Ill. (WCIA) - DLO is excited to partner with the Danville Symphony Orchestra to present, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, bringing the classic tale and the gorgeous score to life with the benefit of a full symphonic orchestra.
March 16th and 17th AT 7:30pm
Dick Van Dyke Auditorium at Danville High School
Tickets:
$35-$40 Adult/$20 Student (under 18)
