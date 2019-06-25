Discover Treasures of Ancient Greece at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

Discover Treasures of Ancient Greece and Explore The Modern Culture of Greece Without Ever Leaving the United States at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis!

The “land of the gods” travels 5,300 miles to the world’s largest children’s museum when Treasures of Ancient Greece and Take Me There:® Greece both open on June 15, 2019.

Every one of the 6,000 Greek islands has secrets, mysteries and treasures from the past. Visitors to The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis will discover some of the most compelling stories at a temporary new exhibit featuring rare Greek antiquities, some of which have never been seen on American soil. Families will learn about ancient ruins, temples and open air theaters along with philosophers and mythological gods—giving one the sense they’ve stepped into a time machine.

Visitors to Treasures of Ancient Greece at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis will discover how the ideas of the ancient Greeks form the basis of much of Western civilization as we know it today through artifacts that depict ingenious science and technology, politics and medicine.

One of the extraordinary artifacts that will be featured is a replica of the famed Antikythera Mechanism. “We are very excited to share a model of what is believed to be the world’s oldest analog computer,” said Dr. Jeffrey H. Patchen, president and CEO, The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis. “It will help families understand how a civilization from long ago predicted eclipses of the sun and moon in relation to big events like the ancient Olympics.” That’s not the only thing that links the United States to this Mediterranean country from centuries ago. Bronze ballots and a replica voting machine are just a few of the artifacts that demonstrate how the world’s first democracy shaped the politics of today.

The ancient Greek vision of beauty, heroism, and athleticism also influences us today through magnificent sculptures like Artemis of Lafria and Herakles, replicas of Parthenon frieze sections, and a stunning bust of Aristotle. These pieces will be on display along with an amazing large mosaic and pottery depicting gods, goddesses and men. Actor interpreters will help bring these fascinating stories and more to life.

Heroes and heroines brought great pride and honor to their cities through the athletic competition of the Olympic Games. Visitors can test their own speed in a virtual Olympic running event. There is a chance to vote in a faux Athenian Assembly, create mosaic artwork, and tell an ancient Greek story by creating a visual story on a vase. Visitors can also help Aphrodite and Eros escape a monster Typhon.

Take Me There: ® Greece serves as a classic travel adventure allowing families to explore modern-day Greece without ever leaving the United States. It is one of the largest exhibitions on contemporary Greece ever mounted in the United States.

Visitors “fly over” magnificent mountains and swirling seas before “touching down” in Athens, where the ancient Parthenon overlooks a bustling modern city. Families have the opportunity to explore homes and learn about real families who live in Greece.

Children will be invited to make traditional Greek foods and serve their grownups faux Greek delicacies in the recreated Taverna and bakery, and stroll through plateia (plaza) with its traditional events. Families will enjoy exploring traditional dance and music together and shopping in the market with its fresh fruits, vegetables, and fish. With 8,000 miles of coastline, Greek conservation organizations have a lot of sea turtles to study. Visitors will learn how they are doing this and how they can help.

