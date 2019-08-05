DirecTV customers can reconnect with WCIA with help from Good Vibes

Good Vibes is a long-time local business (47 yrs) that has recently re-located to Round Barn Centre. When DirecTV took WCIA down, they had the best month with DISH & antenna jobs in years! If you know somebody who can’t watch Channel 3, Good Vibes can help!

Their passion is home entertainment, and their goal is for you to get the best picture and sound, easy operation and a clean installation for the best possible price. And you’ll get tech support after the sale including, if necessary, repair service done in-store or in-home. Now you can have Good Vibes install smart thermostats, video doorbells and other Internet-of-Things along with home theater & DISH.

Good Vibes is strictly a local business but also a member of the US’ largest buying group for consumer electronics. That lets us price our Sony & LG TVs at the same discounted prices you see on line or at the Big Box stores–who can’t match the hometown service. Check out gvibes.com and compare!

There will be a “FLASH” Sale on selected Sony TVs during the last week of August. Look for addtl savings of $50-$200 on selected models just in time for football season.

Good Vibes

(217) 351-0909

2010 Round Barn Rd.

Champaign, IL

http://www.gvibes.com