Dine at Kaskaskia Country Club

Arthur, IL (WCIA) Whether it's lunch or dinner with family or friends, one country club makes each visit a celebration where the cuisine is the star.

Here to share a few dishes in the ciKitchen, Kaskaskia Country Club Dawn Ard, manager and Jerry Taylor, executive chef.

Kaskaskia Country Club is a a non-profit 9 hole golf course and Country Club with full restaurant, bar and event space. They offer a casual lunch and dinner menu.

The club is a golf course, and just because winter hits, doesn’t mean we are not open. Kaskaskia Country Club offer dining and event space for holiday events, business meetings, business parties, receptions, wedding receptions and more. They are open all winter Wednesday thru Saturday.

You will find pastas, steaks, fresh seafood dishes on the menu.

October 26th the club will be having an old fashion Bon Fire and wienie roast. The event starts at 5:30pm. They will have a fire going to cook hot dogs.

Kaskaskia Country Club

2172683001

450 CR 300 N.

Arcola, IL 61910

