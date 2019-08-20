Diaper Party to help families in need in Champaign County

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

United Way Emerging Community Leaders and Bottom Line Diaper Bank

Drive are hosting a Diaper Party by collecting diapers on August 16th thru 23rd.

Party Friday, August 23rd 4 to 7pm Quality Bar, Downtown Champaign find drop boxes at Busey Bank, City of Champaign Building and ResCare Homecare. Their goal is to collect 25,000 diapers!

Requested donations:

diapers, pull ups of any size

baby wipes

monetary donations will be accepted during party

The Emerging Community Leaders program through United Way of Champaign County is working with the newly acquired diaper bank, The Bottom Line, to host a week-long Diaper Drive August 16th-23rd and a one-day Diaper Party on Friday, August 23rd from 4-7pm at Quality in Champaign.

This year’s collection goal is marked at 25,000 diapers to help families in Champaign County with essentials for their baby. Each diaper costs $.25, so $25 will help contribute 100 diapers.

1 in 3 American Families express diaper need. Infants require up to 12 diapers per day while they cost about $70-80 per month per baby. The Bottom Line Diaper Bank distributes 4,000 diapers per month.

Keeping the same diaper on a baby for too long causes a number of issues such as diaper rash, skin breakdown, bacterial infections, and increases the risk of Urinary Tract Infections. Most daycare centers will not accept a child if they do not have enough diapers for the day.

Participants should bring diapers and pull-ups of any size and wipes to the diaper drop box locations. During the Diaper Party on Friday monetary donations by cash, check, or card will also be accepted in addition to diapers.

Drop off times at local businesses are Friday, August 16th through Friday, August 23rd during business hours. Businesses supporting the drive by hosting a diaper drop box include: Busey Bank, City of Champaign Building, and ResCare Homecare.

Find other drop box locations and generous supporters on our website:

Quality Bar is located at 101 North Neil Street in Champaign, IL 61820.

United Way of Champaign County is located at 5 Dunlap Court, Savoy, IL 61874