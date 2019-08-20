Details on 45th Annual Urbana Sweetcorn Festival

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

• The 45th Urbana Sweetcorn Festival is this weekend, Friday August 23 from 5-midnight and Saturday, August 24 from 11 AM-midnight.

• There will be local bands and musicians including programming by One Community Together, Folk and Roots, and Urbana’s Downtown Get Down, beer and wine from Riggs Beer Company, and family activities for all ages. C-U Adventures will help you Save the Sweetcorn Festival, kids can enjoy inflatables and everyone can get a photo with our mascot Corny! – I would like to bring Corny if that’s possible to be in the background (he doesn’t talk).

• Tricoci University of Beauty Culture will be doing face and hair painting, glitter tattoos and up-do braids both days.

They’d like to discuss what they’re doing at Sweetcorn – free hair braiding + face painting/ glitter tattoos/ glitter roots $2 each or 3 for $5. She would also like to demo a glitter tattoo if possible.

Tricoci University as a school – they offer FT and PT cosmetology and esthetics classes where they teach students how to be leaders in the industry. They also have full-service student clinic where students get to practice their techniques!