Springfield, Ill. (WCIA)

Dellert’s Paint Company is a local, family-owned and operated company providing all the paint and supplies you need for your home improvement projects. They’ve been serving the Springfield, IL area since opening way back around 1900, making them the oldest paint store in town and were recently voted tops by the community of Springfield!

Dellert’s Paint Company is in its third generation of providing high-quality paint, wallpaper, and coating experience to the residents of Springfield. When you have any questions or problems, you can rest assured they’re being addressed by professionals who really know their stuff.

Dellert’s Paint Company

1627 S. MacArthur Blvd.

Springfield, Illinois 62704

Tel: 217-787-5474

