Delicious dishes with Strawberry Fields Cafe

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Diamond Farah and Raad Ismail with Strawberry Fields Cafe join us with a look at what the store has to offer.

At Strawberry Fields, we want to be your source for natural, organic and local products. We are a locally owned independent natural food store that has been serving Champaign-Urbana and the surrounding area since 1974. We have grown and changed over the years, but our core mission remains the same: to provide high quality wholesome, natural and organic products to our customers. We stock natural and organic groceries, bulk foods, frozen and refrigerated, fresh baked bread & pastries, made fresh daily salads and sandwiches gourmet coffee & teas, local and organic produce, vitamins and supplements, and products for home and body. Visit us in person at our store located at 306 W. Springfield Ave., Urbana, IL 61801.

