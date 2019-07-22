Decatur Celebration bringing great musical acts to town

Decatur, Ill. (WCIA) –

Each August, tens of thousands of people flock to Central Illinois to experience Decatur Celebration, the Midwest’s most exciting family street festival! This year’s Decatur Celebration is excited to be featuring All-4-One as well as other great bands!

FRIDAY NIGHT ON FUNFEST STAGE

On Friday, August 2, Grammy Award Winning R&B and pop group All-4-One will perform on the Funfest Stage at 9:00 pm.

The Grammy Award Winning group All-4-One is internationally known for making beautiful love songs that not only chart radio airwaves, but also garner countless awards. All-4-One’s very first single “So Much In Love“, scaled to RIAA Gold Sales and top 5 pop status. The California based quartet soon marked their place in the industry as premier balladeers.

Their second single, “I Swear“, claimed the billboard “Hot 100” #1 spot for 11 consecutive weeks, while sales sky rocketed to hold the #1 selling single status in 1994 and third most successful single of the rock era. “I Swear” STILL (in 2012) holds a spot on the Billboard’s “Hot 100”as one of the most successful singles of all time and has been named by ASCAP as one of the greatest love songs of the 20th Century. “I Swear” is recorded in history with an imprint in the Guinness’s World Book of records (as the biggest selling single of 1994).

All-4-One’s second album was highlighted by “I Can Love You Like That”, a mid-tempo which hit the top 5 on the Billboard “Hot 100”.

To date the band has sold over 20 million units worldwide, won a bevy of awards including a Grammy, an American Music Award, a Blockbuster Award, countless international awards and completed multiple major world tours.



Wristbands prices are as follows: $10 advance | $15 gate | 12 & under are free. Wristbands can also be purchased online at www.decaturcelebration.com/wristbands/

Learn more about everything that is planned HERE.