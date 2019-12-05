“Dark Waters” and “Marriage Story” hit area big screens

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Two powerful but very different dramas are available for viewing this weekend. Here to tell us about Dark Waters and Marriage Story are Film Critics Pam Powell and Chuck Koplinski.

Dark Waters

Based on a true story, Mark Ruffalo plays Robert Bilott, a corporate defense attorney for large chemical corporations who flips sides when he takes the case of a Pennsylvania farmer and sues DuPont for poisoning his land and that of the surrounding community. A quiet sense of outrage courses through this film and Ruffalo keeps it on track with an unassuming, tenacious turn that is a portrait of true heroism. Of all the recent films devoted to social justice, this is the best. 4 Stars (Chuck Koplinski) Rated PG-13. 126 minutes. AMC-C, SAV. (Starts Friday)

Marriage Story

Writer/director Noah Baumbach’s cutting look at the dissolution of a couple’s marriage is based on his own experiences and it’s obvious. There’s an agonizing intimacy to the film that results in a heartbreaking but satisfying conclusion after witnessing the marrieds-in-question-Charlie and Nicole (Adam Driver & Scarlett Johansson)- destroy one another before reaching an understanding between each other. Great performances and insightful writing make for a mature, satisfying drama buoyed by great supporting performances by Alan Alda, Laura Dern and Ray Liotta. 3 1/2 Stars (Chuck Koplinski) Rated R. 136 minutes. (Starts Friday)