Dark Sky Park Dedication Celebration with Champaign County Forest Preserve District

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) - The Champaign County Forest Preserve District is getting ready for Dark Sky Park Dedication Celebration.



Sat, June 1, 6:00 PM - 12:00 AM

Saturday, June 1st

DARK SKY PARK DEDICATION CELEBRATION

Activity Center, Middle Fork River Forest Preserve, 6 p.m.-12 a.m.

• Welcoming Remarks, Thanks Yous, “Dark Sky Places” presentation and New Sign Dedication – 6:00 p.m.

• Crafts, Hands-On Activities - 7 p.m.

• Starwatch Presentation by David Leake, Director of William M. Staerkel Planetarium at Parkland College – 8:30 p.m.

• Night Sky Viewing – 9 p.m.-12 a.m.

Join us in celebrating the wondrous night sky at Illinois’ FIRST and ONLY International Dark Sky Park! Learn about the night sky & lighting pollution, participate in hands-on activities, create & take home special crafts, and speak with astronomy & astrophotography experts! Beginning at 9 p.m. join us and the Champaign-Urbana Astronomical Society for one of our popular Starwatch programs where we will view the stars, planets, and more! Weather-permitting, the program will go until midnight, but you may leave when you wish. Call (217) 351-2567 for weather updates. For more info: (217) 586-3360 or lsprinkle@ccfpd.org