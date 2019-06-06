Dark Phoenix & Hail, Satan hit theaters this weekend

Another superhero sequel and a fascinating documentary are on area screens this week. Here to tell us about Dark Phoenix and Hail, Satan is film critic, Chuck Koplinski.

Dark Phoenix (Starts Friday)

Jean Grey (Sophie Turner) begins to develop incredible powers that corrupt and turn her into a Dark Phoenix. Now the X-Men will have to decide if the life of a team member is worth more than all the people living in the world. Director Simon Kinberg directs with little flair while his adapted screenplay contains leaden dialogue that the most masterful actor would have trouble with. Though bland and uninspired, the film does end with an inspired third act. 2 ½ Stars (Chuck Koplinski) Rated PG-13. 113 minutes. AMC-C, AMC-D, HAR, SAV.



Hail, Satan (Starts Friday)

This documentary from director Penny Lane provides a look at the quick rise and influence of the controversial religious group known as The Satanic Temple. Fascinating and amusing, the group is portrayed as patriots out to defend basic human rights who are more likely to be engaged in organizing blood drives rather than participating in human sacrifices. Humorous as well as infuriating, this is a film that will truly change the perception of those who see it. 3 ½ Stars (Chuck Koplinski) Rated R. 95 minutes. ART.

