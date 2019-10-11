Danville Sweet Adelines Fall Show

Danville, IL (WCIA) They come from all walks of life to bring beautiful music together. Joining us on the ciStage Danville Sweet Adelines.

Danville Show Chorus is a membership organization of female singers, who meet regularly to practice, perform, socialize, and have fun. They currently have over 21 singers of all ages, all walks of life, and all parts of the surrounding areas.

The main purpose of Danville Show Chorus is to get out and sing for our community. They sing at annual shows, a number of community events, and at an annual competitions. They also perform Singing Telegrams around Valentines Day. They are available to sing at your next function or event.

The Danville Sweet Adelines are busy preparing for our fall show, “Wheel of Jeopardy.” It’s a cute, fun show that centers around a fictitious musical game show hosted by Matt Paycheck and Megga Bucks with the winner, one of our chorus members, being awarded a trip to the Danville Balloon Festival. It’s an fun evening of beautiful music that highlights our city and our community college.

There is one performance at 4:00 p.m on Saturday, October 19, at Danville Area Community Bremer Center followed by a dinner at 6:00 p.m. prepared by the talented DACC Culinary Arts Chefs.

Tickets for the show and dinner are sold separately.