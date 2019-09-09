Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The D-Dirty Burger food truck is making a pit stop at the front parking lot of the ciLiving studios!

Here’s more from the owners:

Everyone thinks running a food truck is easy, with quick payout! We started our truck in 2017 and have worked hard to make ground in an area that is not food truck friendly. We serve a unique product and people find it most interesting that we make everything from scratch on a wood fire.

Alan has 25 years of culinary experience, from dishwasher to general management. Most often asked “do you have fries?” Nope, we serve smoked cauliflower bites with a homemade beer-cheese sauce. But you won’t need a side, our portions are huge.

We serve our fresh product faster than any restaurant around, with ticket times averaging 45 seconds.

We have partnered with a local brewery, The Golden Fox in Decatur. You can find us there most Saturdays.

Be sure to follow them on Facebook HERE.