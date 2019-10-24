Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

What’s better than a cupcake with friends? Or a fundraiser that supports kids and adults with disabilities who just want to have fun? Why not have both! The CUSR Cupcake 5K is going to be one sweet time!

This is a timed, accessible race ending with a delicious cupcake. Funds raised will go into a Champaign-Urbana Special Recreation’s scholarship fund, which supports individuals who need financial support to access CUSR programs and services.

Runners, walkers and registrants who may use a wheelchair are welcome. All registrants must provide a valid email address in order to receive crucial pre-race information.

Register by 10/18 to receive a shirt: http://bit.ly/Cupcake5kreg

*Registrations accepted after deadline, but a shirt will not be provided. On-site registration begins 8-8:30am (no t-shirt provided)

We heard that kiddos want to get in on the race, so we’ve added the CUSR Cupcake 100m Kids Dash 2019 to the CUSR Cupcake 5K! This dash takes place after the 5k, at approximately 10:30am on November 3. Registration is only $5 and benefits Champaign-Urbana Special Recreation’s scholarship fund, which supports individuals who need financial support to access CUSR programs and services.

*Please note, the full Cupcake 5k is All Ages, so any kiddos that want to participate in both are welcome to!

The event will go on rain or shine unless the weather poses unsafe conditions. No refunds will be given if cancellation due to unsafe weather conditions. Remember, all proceeds go directly to CUSR’s scholarship fund.

CUSR Cupcake 5K

November 3 @ 9am

Parkland College Campus

All Ages

Register: http://bit.ly/Cupcake5kreg