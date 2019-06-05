Cunningham Children’s Home Hosts the 30th Annual Kendall Gill Golf Outing

“Join Cunningham Children’s Home on July 8, 2019 for the 30th Annual Kendall Gill Golf Benefit. Gill, a former University of Illinois and professional basketball player, has supported Cunningham since 1989. His first gift allowed the agency to rebuild the Boys Group Home, which carries his name and he makes regular visits to the home to encourage these young men.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the golf outing and we have expanded the field so more foursomes can participate in a day filled with golf and good works. To learn more about golfing in or sponsoring the 30th Annual Kendall Gill Golf Benefit, contact Taylor Tureskis at 217.337.9058 or ttureskis@cunninghamhome.org or visit cunninghamhome.org/events.”

