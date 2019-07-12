CU in the Prairibbean XV Downtown Champaign

Champaign, IL (WCIA) It’s nearly time to party for a purpose in downtown Champaign. You’ll have tons of fun and dance with the Boat Drunks in your community. It’s CU in the Prairibbean XV. Janice McAteer with DSC and Todd Lindsey with Eastern Illinois Parrot Head Club share more.

Saturday, August 3rd, downtown Champaign.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

5:00 Gates open $10 admission

5:10 Welcome, announcements; introduce Jake and Jackson Tatar

5:15- 6:15 Jake and Jackson’s set

6:15- 6:30 Announcements: Silent auction, cash raffle, food, etc. Introduce The Tons O’ Fun Band

6:30- 7:45 The Tons O’ Fun Band set

7:45- 8:10 Announcements: silent auction cutoff time (9:00) & cash raffle drawing time (9:40); DSC and Individuals Served speak

8:15 Introduce The Boat Drunks; first set begins

9:00 Auction tent closed

9:30 End of first set

9:30 Silent auction tent re-opens for winners

9:40 Drawing/announce cash raffle winners

9:45 The Boat Drunks final set begins

11:00 Event Concludes

Questions? Please contact Evan Burie, Special Events & Marketing Coordinator, at eburie@dsc-illinois.org.