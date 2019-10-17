Create your own pasta station with help from Olive Garden

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

We’re creating an at-home “Pasta Bar” inspired by Olive Garden’s popular Never Ending Pasta Bowl in the CI Kitchen today!

Our pasta bar consists of setting up different types of dry and cooked pasta (rigatoni, cavatappi, fettuccine, etc.), and a “bar” of sauces and toppings. We’re creating our own favorite pasta dish on-air!

You can also enjoy Olive Garden’s Create Your Own Pasta Station option when you order from our Delivery/ToGo menu. This option features a mouthwatering selection of our most popular pastas, sauces, toppings and of course our famous salad and fresh baked breadsticks – Each Create Your Own Pasta Station serves up to 10 people.

Create Your Own Pasta Station includes the following:

2 pastas: Spaghetti and Fettuccine

3 sauces: Alfredo, Meat Sauce and Marinara

3 toppings: Grilled Chicken, Meatballs and Italian Sausage

For more information on our Catering/ToGo menu, visit olivegarden.com/catering.



In restaurant, Olive Garden is offering Never Ending Pasta Bowl, which gives all guests access to unlimited servings of their favorite pasta combinations, homemade soup or salad and freshly baked bread sticks, starting at $10.99. Guests can create more than 100 possible combinations. For a complete list of all the options available on this year’s Never Ending Pasta Bowl menu, visit olivegarden.com.