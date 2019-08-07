Cornstarch Pudding with Family to Table’s Natalie Kenny Marquez

Guest chef and blogger, Natalie Kenny Marquez, is back with a recipe for her great great grandma’s cornstarch pudding.

INGREDIENTS:

1 very heaping tablespoon cornstarch

1/3 cup sugar

pinch of salt

1 egg, separating the yolk and the white

2 cups whole milk

2 teaspoons vanilla

DIRECTIONS :

  • Reserve about 1/4 cup of the milk to the side.
  • Put the rest of the milk in a double boiler.
  • While the milk is heating up, combine the egg yolk, reserved milk, and vanilla.
  • Combine the dry ingredients. Then add to the dry ingredients the yolk/sugar mixture.
  • Gently pour all of this into the hot milk in the double broiler.
  • Cook until thick – about 10 minutes – stirring with a whisk.
  • Place in a glass container and allow to cool in the fridge.
  • When cooled, beat the egg white to stiff. Very gently fold in the beaten egg white.
  • Serve and enjoy.

Serving size: about 6-8 small servings

