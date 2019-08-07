Cornstarch Pudding with Family to Table’s Natalie Kenny Marquez

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Guest chef and blogger, Natalie Kenny Marquez, is back with a recipe for her great great grandma’s cornstarch pudding.
INGREDIENTS:
1 very heaping tablespoon cornstarch
1/3 cup sugar
pinch of salt
1 egg, separating the yolk and the white
2 cups whole milk
2 teaspoons vanilla
DIRECTIONS :
- Reserve about 1/4 cup of the milk to the side.
- Put the rest of the milk in a double boiler.
- While the milk is heating up, combine the egg yolk, reserved milk, and vanilla.
- Combine the dry ingredients. Then add to the dry ingredients the yolk/sugar mixture.
- Gently pour all of this into the hot milk in the double broiler.
- Cook until thick – about 10 minutes – stirring with a whisk.
- Place in a glass container and allow to cool in the fridge.
- When cooled, beat the egg white to stiff. Very gently fold in the beaten egg white.
- Serve and enjoy.
Serving size: about 6-8 small servings
