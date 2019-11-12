Cornish Hens for Thanksgiving Dinner

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) – Guest chef, Lisa Lewey-Shields, is back in the ciKitchen with tips on how to have a great Thanksgiving when it may just be one or two for dinner.

Don’t have time for a turkey? Turkey too big or too much money? Just one or two of you for dinner? How about fixing turkey’s baby cousin?

The Rock Cornish Hen

Average size is 1 1/4 pounds (between 1-2 pounds)

It’s perfect for one per person or you can split them in half for two servings.

Cold Spinach Dip

1 container (16 ounces) sour cream

1 packet (1 ounce) Hidden Valley® Original Ranch® Dips Mix

1 package (10 ounces) frozen spinach, chopped, thawed and well-drained

1 can (8 ounces) water chestnuts, drained and chopped

1 round loaf French bread or Hawaiian Bread

You may also add chopped water packed and drained artichokes to the mixture. You may also add chopped red and green peppers for color for Christmas. And orange and yellow peppers for fall.

Stuffing for Acorn Squash

Alton Brown, Good Eats Food Network

Ingredients:

4 small acorn squash, 1 to 1 1/4 pounds each

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into 4 pieces

1/2 pound ground pork

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/4 cup chopped onion

1/4 cup chopped celery

1/4 cup chopped carrot

1/2 cup white wine or chicken stock

1 1/2 cups cooked rice

1 (10-ounce) package frozen spinach, completely thawed, drained and chopped

1/2 cup toasted pine nuts ***

1 1/2 teaspoons dried oregano

Generous pinch kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

***Or you substitute chopped walnuts, almonds, sunflower seeds, pepita seeds (pumpkin) or pistachio seeds.

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F.

Cut 1-inch off the top of each acorn squash and scoop out the seeds. If necessary in order for the squash to sit upright, cut off a small portion of the bottom. Put 1 of the 4 pieces of butter in the cavity of each squash. Set squash on a sheet pan lined with parchment paper. Set aside.

In a large sauté pan over medium heat, brown the ground pork until no longer pink. Remove the meat from the pan, add the olive oil and sauté the onion, celery, and carrot until they begin to soften, approximately 7 to 10 minutes. Deglaze the pan with the white wine or chicken stock.

Return the pork to the pan along with the cooked rice, spinach, pine nuts, oregano and salt and pepper, to taste. Stirring constantly, heat mixture thoroughly, approximately 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from the heat. Divide the mixture evenly among the squash, top each squash with its lid and bake for 1 hour or until the squash is tender. Serve immediately.

Cornish Hens

Food Network, Ina Garten

Ingredients:

1 large Spanish onion, sliced

2 Cornish hens

Cornbread Stuffing, recipe follows

Olive oil

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Cornbread Stuffing:

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 cup yellow onion, chopped

2 1/2 cups cornbread

1 celery stalk, diced

1/4 cup chicken stock

2 tablespoons chopped flat-leaf parsley

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Cornbread Stuffing:

Melt the butter in a large sauté pan.

Add the onion and cook for 5 minutes over medium-low heat, until translucent.

Break the cornbread into pieces and place the pieces in a large bowl. Add the onion mixture to the cornbread.

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F.

Place the sliced onion in the bottom of a roasting pan. Remove the giblets from the hens, and rinse them inside and out. Remove any excess fat and leftover pinfeathers and pat the outsides dry. Place the hens on top of the sliced onion.

Pack the cavities of the hens with the cornbread stuffing.

Tie the legs together with kitchen string and tuck the wing tips under the body of the hens. Rub the hens with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper.

Roast the hens for 30 minutes, or until the juices run clear when you cut between a leg and thigh. *** I like to place butter under the top skin of the breast side and also drizzle with olive oil. Then sprinkle granulated garlic and granulated onion and poultry seasoning all over the top of the hen before baking.

Acorn Squash with Raspberry Stuffing Recipe

Courtesy of Sandra Lee

Ingredients:

1 large acorn squash

2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil

1/4 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice (recommended: McCormick)

1 cup brown ready rice (recommended: Uncle Ben’s)

1/4 cup frozen raspberries

1 scallion, finely chopped

1 tablespoon frozen orange juice concentrate

1/4 cup chopped walnuts

1/4 cup light raspberry and walnut vinaigrette

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

Cut squash in half and scoop out seeds. Use a pastry brush to brush squash with olive oil and sprinkle with pumpkin pie spice; set aside.

In a large mixing bowl, stir to combine remaining ingredients. Fill centers of squash with stuffing mixture.

Place in a baking dish and cover with foil. Bake in preheated oven for 45 minutes.

Remove foil and continue baking another 15 to 20 minutes or until squash is fork tender.

Cut each half acorn squash into half and serve hot.