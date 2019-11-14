Convenience of Flying Willard Airport

Savoy, Ill. (WCIA)

We’re learning about air service options at Willard, convenience, rental car availability, Parkland Institute of Aviation.

Travel around the country from central Illinois!

Willard Airport is owned and operated by the University of Illinois, which is unique in the industry. They offer air service to ORD, DFW, and CLT on a daily basis. They have a thriving Fixed Base Operator – FlightStar – who perform maintenance on air carrier aircraft with a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Facility.

University of Illinois – Willard Airport
217-300-8225
11 Airport Road
Savoy, IL 61874

