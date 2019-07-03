Consolidated Communications Celebrating 125 Years in the Community

Charleston, IL (WCIA) Consolidated Communications is celebrating its 125th year of service in 2019. They are a local company, based in Mattoon, that has grown to serve 23 states.

Consolidated Communications mission turn technology into solutions, connecting people and enriching how they work and live. Consolidated Communications is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses, and wireless and wireline carriers across rural and metro communities and a 23-state service area.

UPCOMING EVENT:

Organizer of the Special Olympics Family Festival – going on 36 years in 2019.

Our 125th year of service in the community, giving back in the communities we serve and Special Olympics Family Festival

