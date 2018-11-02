Companion Animal Resource and Education Center: Keeping pets with their families

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) - A volunteer based organization is working to keep families in central Illinois keep their pets when facing financial or medical issues.

Here's more about CARE:

CARE stands for: Companion Animal Resource and Education Center

Animal welfare and the importance of keeping pets with their families. People find it interesting that our an entire organization is volunteer. We don't have "staff" like a lot of not-for-profit organizations would.

A lot of people are confused at first that we don't have a standing shelter or a foster network. Our main focus is not finding new homes for pets, but rather helping families in East Central Illinois keep their pet, even in the face of financial hardship and medical or behavioral issues.

Our sole focus is keeping pets with their current owners. As far as we know, we are the only organization in this area that is committed to that goal, without a foster network or standing shelter.

Our annual fundraiser that makes our work possible is on November 17th at Hendrick House in Urbana. We are already over 1/2 sold out and ticket sales close November 7th. This is the fundraiser that makes our work possible.

About Us:

Founded in 2004, the CARE Center is a federally tax exempt 501(c)(3) Illinois not-for-profit corporation. We are an all-volunteer organization that relies upon the generous support of donors.

Our Vision: People and Companion Animals in Harmony

Our Mission: To provide education and resources that foster a mutually supportive bond between companion animals and people

Through our classes and programs, we strive to give people a better understanding of their pet’s basic needs, open the lines of communication between companion animals and their people, and keep pets in their home



