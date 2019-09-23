Community Walk to Defeat ALS

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Help find a cure to ALS by walking to defeat ALS.

Seriousness of an ALS diagnosis:

• no survivors; once diagnosed, average life span is 2 – 5 years.

• Individuals living with ALS lose their ability to speak, walk, and eventually breathe; meanwhile their brains remain fully intact.

• With the Walk to Defeat ALS, we are hoping to bring local awareness to ALS and also raise funds to help those living in Central Illinois.

Local awareness of The ALS Association in Central Illinois

• The Walk funds critical care services that individuals living with ALS right here in Central Illinois are benefiting from – free of charge!

• We want to reach additional individuals living in our community with ALS that currently don’t utilize our services.

Services Available

Top 5 Services

• Support Group | 2nd Monday of each month at Champaign Library

• Equipment Lending Program | wheelchairs, beds, communication devices, and more

• Home Visits

• Counseling Services

• Bereavement Program

Walk Details



• Dodds Park on Saturday, September 28th

• The event opens with music, food, a kids zone, and more at 8:30am and the Walk officially kicks off at 10am.

• Online registration is open now at web.alsa.org/champaignwalk

• There is no fee to participate but as this is a fundraising event, folks who raise $75 will earn an official Walk to Defeat ALS t-shirt



Non-Walk ways to help:

• Virtual Walk/Donate

• Join Central Illinois Committee

• Volunteer

• Fundraise with Facebook!