Community Blood Services Needs You

As the school year comes to an end, so does the Blood Center’s schedule of high school and college blood drives, and this means a decrease in the overall rate of blood donation, by as much as 20%. While opportunities for donation are available throughout the summer, WCIA is hosting it’s own drive on Friday, June 28th from 9am-3pm.
To thank donors who support the blood supply during the summer months, Central Illinois Community Blood Center (CICBC) will provide all presenting donors with a voucher to redeem for a $10 gift card beginning Memorial Day (Mon., May 27). The Blood Center’s summer promotion will continue through Sept. 8, with multiple drawings for $500 Visa gift cards scheduled during the most challenging weeks of summer.
May 20 – 26
May 27 – June 2
June 17 – 23
June 24 – 30
July 1 – 7
July 22 – 28
July 29 – Aug. 4
Aug. 26 – Sept. 1
Sept. 2 – 8
Sept. 9 – 15
All persons age 17 and up (or 16, with a signed parental permission form) who weigh at least 110 lbs. and are in general good health meet the basic eligibility requirements for blood donation. For more information, call the Blood Center at (800) 747-5401, visit www.bloodcenter.org or download the IMPACT mobile app for Apple iOS or Android phones at www.bloodcenter.org/app.
