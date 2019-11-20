Cody Lee and the Grand Moff takes City Center Stage

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Cody Lee and the Grand Moff join us live from City Center!

They were our runner up in the Battle of the Bands this year.

Band members

  • Clint Brockmeyer, electric guitar
  • Jeff Boston, Bass and Backing vocal
  • Jarrod Lebeck, Drums
  • Cody Lee, Lead Vocals
  • Jamie Thiessen, Backing vocals

Upcoming shows:

  • Wed. Nov. 27th 7pm The Uptown Saloon, Farmersville Il
  • Sat. Dec. 21st 8pm Halftime Bar and Grill, Hillsboro Il

Find us on Facebook @thegrandmoff
Email grandmoffband@gmail.com
Available on iTunes

