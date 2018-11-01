Turkey tips and what to do with all those Thanksgiving leftovers

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) - Triple S Farms is back in the CI Kitchen with tips on making this Thanksgiving dinner your best yet!

Here's more from Triple S Farms:

A genuine pasture-raised turkey is full of sunshine and green grass. There’s no mistaking this turkey for a Butterball. It’s a free-range broad-breasted bronze turkey, and it can’t be cooked exactly like a Butterball. Because our turkeys are so distinctive, we are offering you a few tips on how to get your turkey cooked just right for the Big Day.

Our turkeys have darker skin and may have a few dark pinfeathers left. That’s how you tell these are not mass-produced turkey, genetically bred to have the feathers fall out easily. If they bother you, pull them out with a pair of needle nose pliers.

Allow one day per 4 lbs. of meat to thaw in the refrigerator. We recommend you brine the turkey before roasting it. There are many brining mixes you can purchase at most stores, or Google it for one that fits your taste. Follow the direction on your brine mix. (Hint: 2 gallons of brine and water should be enough to cover a 15 lb. bird.) Allow it to sit in a spot 40 degrees or cooler (a walk in cooler, a large ice chest, etc.) for the following times:

Less than 12 lb. turkey 4 – 8 hours

12-16 lbs. 6 – 10 hours

16 – 20 lbs. 8 – 12 hours

More than 20 lbs. 12-24 hours

When the time comes to cook the turkey, remove it from the brine mix and rinse it off. Pat dry. Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. An unstuffed turkey will roast for 15 minutes per pound. A stuffed turkey should roast for 20 minutes per pound. The target temperature is 165 degrees in the center of the breast meat. We recommend that you baste the turkey every ½ hour with the drippings in the pan or butter. Consider putting an onion and a ½ stick of butter in the cavity of the turkey if you don’t stuff it. It makes the meat moist and flavorful.



Now enjoy the turkey! We know you have a lot of choices, and it means very much to us that you chose Triple S Farms turkey to be a part of your holiday festivities!



What should you do with the leftovers?

(Using the leftovers $ave$ up to 50% on your initial costs!)

Ingredients:

• Leftover turkey Leftover dressing

• Leftover rolls/bread Leftover gravy

• Leftover mashed potatoes

Recipe:

Spread the leftover dressing and bread/rolls (torn into chunks) in a baking dish or casserole. Spread mashed potatoes over that. Cover with a layer of turkey, chopped into bite-size chunks. Pour gravy over it all. Cover with foil and bake at 350 degrees until hot and bubbly. Remove the foil and let brown for about 10 minutes. You can also add leftover vegetables like peas, beans, Brussel sprouts, etc.

For more recipes and farm events, go to:

Triple S Farms on Facebook

TheFarmer3 on Twitter

www.triplesfarms.com

stan@triplesfarms.com